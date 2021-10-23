Wales tourism focusing on building back from the pandemic

Lucy Von Weber, head of marketing at Visit Wales

Organised by MWT Cymru, it will be the first major tourism and hospitality conference held in Wales since the Covid-19 pandemic began in the UK last year. The conference is being sponsored by all Wales apprenticeship provider Cambrian Training Company and supported by Visit Wales

The morning speakers will be Lucy Von Weber, head of marketing at Visit Wales, experienced travel journalist York Membery, Arwyn Watkin, OBE, managing director of Cambrian Training Company and president of the Culinary Association of Wales and Suzy Davies, Wales Tourism Alliance chair. They will be introduced by MWT Cymru chairman Rowland Rees-Evans.

Steve Hughson, Mid Wales Regional Tourism Forum chair, will introduce the afternoon speakers who include Roger Pride, brand specialist and former Visit Wales marketing director and Cardiff & Co chief executive and Nerys Howell and Sian Roberts who will speak about customer service.

There will also be presentations by Bill Stow, Rhayader 2000 and Michael Booth, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water’s property manager for the Elan Valley and by Stuart Owen from Open Newtown.

To help ensure a safe conference, everyone attending must have an up to date NHS Covid pass, details of which are available at covid-status.service.nhsx.nhs.uk.

MWT Cymru is an independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.

“I am delighted with the calibre of speakers we have secured for the conference which is a must for tourism and hospitality businesses in Mid Wales,” said Val Hawkins, MWT Cymru’s chief executive.

“The focus this year is to explore how individual businesses, communities and organisations can pull together and rebuild from the impact of the pandemic, as we move forward to 2022 and beyond.

“The conference is designed to give businesses a clearer idea of what's going on, what's changing and what we can all do to better work together to keep Mid Wales at the forefront of people's minds.

“Providing an opportunity to cover topics that matter most to tourism and hospitality businesses, it’s an event not to be missed, no matter how big or small your business is.”