County Lines dealers targeted by police

County lines intensification week saw officers carry out warrants, intercepting vehicles potentially involved in the supply of drugs, and working with partners to raise awareness of drug-related crime.

Police arrested 17 people, with crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine seized.

The value of the drugs is estimated to be around £4,500, while officers seized £6,500 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Also seized were an extendable baton and an ammunition magazine.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Cotterell said: “The county lines intensification week was successful for Dyfed-Powys Police, and we had a number of excellent results thanks to the proactive work of officers and police staff across the four divisions.”

He said that, as well as the front-line warrants and police work, a lot went on behind the scenes.

More than 2,000 people educated about County Lines and exploitation during the intensification week in the community and partner agencies while some 50 letting agencies/estate agents were educated about the dangers of criminality, such as County lines activity in rented properties.

More than 150 businesses were given imformation about county lines, with an emphasis on those who provide mobile top-up services and the use of "burner phones".

Police said 50 at-risk or vulnerable children, young people and adults received targeted safeguarding support on a 1-2-1 basis and in group settings.

“Few people are aware of the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to support victims, or the measures we put in place to stop people from becoming repeat victims of drug-related crime.”