Barn conversion plan in Powys is postponed

Powys County Councillor for Llanwrtyd Wells, Tim Van-Rees

The application for Hafod Barn which is situated between Llangadfan and Lake Vyrnwy was due to be discussed by Powys County Council’s planning committee on Thursday, October 21.

It had both been “called in” by the local member Councillor Myfanwy Alexander and the proposal is by a county councillor.

The applicant is Llanwrtyd Wells Land and Estate Ltd, a company owned by Councillor Tim Van Rees who is the county councillor for Llanwrtyd Wells which is around 60 miles away from Llangadfan.

Planning applications by councillors and council staff are automatically sent to the committee for a decision.

A snag with the application had come to light just before the meeting.

Planning officer Rhys Evans explained that the notice of the application had not been served properly.

Mr Evans said: “We’re recommending that this application be deferred until a future planning committee in order for matters to be addressed which has been raised in correspondence with a third party this week.

“It’s come to light that notice of the application has not been served on all of the relevant tenants of the land.

“We’ve taken legal advice on this and have had it confirmed that it wouldn’t be appropriate to determine the application at present.”

“It should be deferred until correct procedure is followed.”

Deferring the application should give the applicant time to serve the notices on the tenants.

This, according to Mr Evans, would also give the tenants “ample time” to look at the plans and make a response should they wish to.

Cllr Elwyn Vaughan said: “I suggest we accept the officer’s recommendation.”

Cllr E Michael Jones seconded the proposal which was agreed unanimously by councillors.