Rob finds new career

Rob Allum with his HGV licence

After losing his job at a local factory during the first lockdown, north Powys resident, Rob Allum, contacted the Communities for Work team for some support in finding another job.

With the help of the team, Rob decided that getting an HGV licence would allow him to ultimately follow a career into the emergency services and increase his employment opportunities in the meantime. As a result, Rob was enrolled onto an HGV training course, and he applied to the DVLA for his licence.

Having successfully passed his HGV driving test, Rob is now utilising his new skills by currently working with Powys County Council’s waste and recycling team.

“Thank you so much for all the work you put in to get me the training.” he said.

“It means so much to me and my family. We are so very grateful.”

Councillor Iain McIntosh, Powys County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing, Planning and Economic Regeneration, said: “It is fantastic to hear about how Rob has been able to benefit from the support of the project.