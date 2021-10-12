Help needed for committed foster carers

By Sue Austin

Powys County Council is looking for people to provide short breaks or daytime support for foster carers who care for children with additional needs.

Cllr Rachel Powell
There are foster families in Powys who look after children with complex medical needs or physical disabilities.

"We are urgently seeking support for our foster families to have some time during the day to do the shopping and for the children to occasionally have an overnight short break," Councillor Rachel Powell, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, said.

“Our foster carers are extremely committed and dedicated to supporting children in care, but sometimes they themselves, need a little extra support from short break foster carers who have the appropriate experience’.

People with personal or professional experience of caring for people with disabilities or additional medical needs who wish to support local children and their families, should get in touch with the council by telephoning 0800 22 30 627, emailing fostering@powys.gov.uk or visiting www.powys.gov.uk/fostering.

"By fostering with us, you will be providing a caring home for local families in your local area, 24/7 support as well as a generous financial allowance and access to a range of training."

