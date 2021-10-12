Help needed for committed foster carers

Cllr Rachel Powell

There are foster families in Powys who look after children with complex medical needs or physical disabilities.

"We are urgently seeking support for our foster families to have some time during the day to do the shopping and for the children to occasionally have an overnight short break," Councillor Rachel Powell, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, said.

“Our foster carers are extremely committed and dedicated to supporting children in care, but sometimes they themselves, need a little extra support from short break foster carers who have the appropriate experience’.

People with personal or professional experience of caring for people with disabilities or additional medical needs who wish to support local children and their families, should get in touch with the council by telephoning 0800 22 30 627, emailing fostering@powys.gov.uk or visiting www.powys.gov.uk/fostering.