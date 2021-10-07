Powys GP practices afternoon closures due to flu jab rollout

By Charlotte BentleyMid WalesPublished:

Some GP practices in Powys will be closed during the afternoon due to the flu jab rollout in the county.

Due to the Powys-wide flu vaccination programme, some GP practices may be closed for the afternoon on certain dates.

These include October 6, 13, 20, 27; and November 3, 9, 23, 30.

A spokesperson from Powys Teaching Health Board said: "Please visit your practice website to check if they are closed.

"For closed practices, we ask that patients do not contact or visit their GP practice during this time.

"Routine requests such as appointments, repeat prescriptions and test results should be made another day.

"Any patients of closed practices needing urgent GP care during these afternoons should contact Shropdoc on 01743 455364. Practice telephones will also be diverted to the Shropdoc number."

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

