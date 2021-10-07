Powys GP practices afternoon closures due to flu jab rollout

Due to the Powys-wide flu vaccination programme, some GP practices may be closed for the afternoon on certain dates.

These include October 6, 13, 20, 27; and November 3, 9, 23, 30.

A spokesperson from Powys Teaching Health Board said: "Please visit your practice website to check if they are closed.

"For closed practices, we ask that patients do not contact or visit their GP practice during this time.

"Routine requests such as appointments, repeat prescriptions and test results should be made another day.