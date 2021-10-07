Moves to make school Welsh medium education

Powys County Council is proposing to alter the language provision at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth so that eventually it becomes a Welsh-medium education setting, ensuring that all pupils attending the school become fully bilingual in Welsh and English.

It is currently a dual-stream school providing English-medium and Welsh-medium education for pupils aged 4 to 18.

The proposed change would be introduced on a phased basis, year-by-year, starting with Reception in September 2022. Powys County Council says it would not affect those pupils already at the school - pupils currently accessing English-medium provision at the school would be able to continue to access this provision until they leave school.

Earlier this year, Cabinet gave the go-ahead for a statutory notice to be published formally proposing the change, which was published in June. During the statutory notice period, 258 objections were received.

On Tuesday 12 October, Cabinet will receive and consider the objection report and will be asked to approve the proposal.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education, said: ""This would also ensure that all pupils attending the school have the opportunity to become fully bilingual, fluent in both Welsh and English, therefore contributing to the Welsh Government's aspiration to achieve a million Welsh speakers by 2050.