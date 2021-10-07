Hate crime play to tour schools

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn

After receiving the funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office, Mewn Cymeriad worked with author and playwright Manon Steffan Ross to write a Welsh and English one man play, that will tour secondary schools from next week.

Mr Llywelyn said; “Experiencing hate crime can be a particularly frightening experience, especially for young people, and it should not be tolerated. By commissioning this work, it will no doubt, encourage discussions around the various forms of hate crime that affect young people, and how they can often escalate to further crimes or tension.

The production will see actor, Morgan Llywelyn Jones, play the role of three different people - the perpetrator, the one who ignores the crime, and the victim.

“Now more than ever it’s important for us all to understand more about Hate Crime and the impact it has on victims, their families and our communities. It is key to continue conversations in our communities about where hate crime is coming from and how we can all play a part in tackling it and reporting what we see."

Eleri Twynog, Artisitic Director at Mewn Cymeriad said; “Hate crime can be so detrimental to young victims affecting their education, confidence and well-being. We as a company are proud of this new partnership with Dyfed Powys Police and author Manon Steffan Ros to present a topic of great relevance to the world today. It is hoped that the work will encourage further discussion and help raise awareness and understanding of the effects of hate crime within our communities.”