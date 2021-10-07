Siena Kelly and Oliver Johnson in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Hailed as a bold new revival of Tennessee Williams’ lyrical Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece is a portrayal of what it takes to survive in a society where everyone is desperate to feel free.

On a sweltering Mississippi night, the dysfunctional but wealthy Pollitt family gathers to celebrate Big Daddy’s 65th birthday. But there is more to this gathering than a family party. Lurking under every interaction there is an ulterior motive, under every smile, a challenge. As shattering truths threaten to spiral out of control, the family set out to protect themselves, and each other, from falling apart.

In this rare UK tour of the play, Williams’ classic proves it has not lost its relevance. The themes of mendacity, identity, legacy and lie telling are no less pertinent in the generation of fake news and social media.

Anthony Almeida director of the production said of the piece: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is, in essence, a story about how recovery begins. Having lived through these difficult past 18 months, with ever-increasing loneliness, stress and anxiety, it feels Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is a story for now because Tennessee Williams is asking these questions and he pins that in a play full of love and hope.

"For those that already know the play, we hope to show the drama in a fresh way and for those who don’t, we hope to offer you an exciting night out at the theatre."

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof will run from October 19 -23 at Theatr Clwyd. Tickets from £10 are available from the website theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.

