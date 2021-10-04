Improvements for walkers and cyclists

Elan Valley Reservoir in Wales. Photo: Richard Kyte

Committed to improving facilities for residents wishing to make short journeys on foot or by bike, the council have been working with communities to find potential active travel routes across Powys. Through engagement exercises and consultations, active travel routes which could either be improved or introduced have been identified and added to the councils Active Travel Network Maps.

The latest Welsh Government grant will support a number of schemes.

There will be a new, active travel route in Treowen, Newtown. The the pavement on the North side of Heol Treowen from the Dolfor Road to Treowen Primary School will be widened to become a shared use path for cyclists and pedestrians. This will improve the surface of the existing path and increase safety for all users, particularly for families and pupils going to and from school.

A safety study will be made for the riverside path from Newtown to Llanllwchaiarn, with the aim of identifying and addressing concerns raised about safety in the area for lone, or vulnerable, pedestrians and cyclists.

Improvements to the active travel route in the Elan Valley will see cycleway improvements made, including bridge widening and safer crossing points for pedestrians and cyclists, to the existing shared use path between Cwmdauddwr and Elan village.

An active travel promotion in both Newtown and Llandrindod Wells will produce physical maps of the areas, to promote awareness and encourage greater uptake of active travel.

“The Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013 aims to make Wales a walking and cycling nation.” Councillor Heulwen Hulme, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for Environment said.

“Essentially, this means that we are endeavouring to make it possible for us to all make short journeys such as our commute to work, school or local shops, by physically active means, like walking or cycling.