Massive investment for reservoir landscape

Llyn Clywedog

Water company, Hafren Dyfrdwy, says that the Elan Valley, Llyn Clywedog, and Lake Vyrnwy reservoirs, are just some of the amazing blue and green spaces in Mid Wales.

The eight reservoirs offer a host of activities in secluded beauty spots appealling to walkers, heritage visitors, cyclists, sailors, anglers, artists, bird and wildlife watchers, patrons at local cafes and visitor centers and tourists staying at local accommodation and hospitality venues, the company said.

Llyn Clywedog, five miles west of Llanidloes, is set in between the Victorian reservoirs of the Elan Valley to the south and Lake Vyrnwy to the north.

Constructed in the 1960s, Llyn Clywedog is home to the tallest concrete dam in the United Kingdom.

This reservoir is a critical part of the Hafren Dyfrdwy flood control system for the River Severn.

Recent investment from Hafren Dyfrdwy to renovate the reservoir visitor centre has allowed the creation of a community cafe, Caffi Clywedog, which is fully accessible. In addition, the site has its own community arts creative hub, which overlooks the breathtaking views.

At the creative hub, Radiate Arts CIC works within the local community to provide workshops, which aim to foster people’s wellbeing and uses the inspirational surroundings to spark creativity.

Pam Gordon, director of Radiate Arts said: “Everything we do is about delivering projects with those who would not usually experience art as part of their everyday life, providing a much-needed resource to feel the benefit of the arts in our lives.

"Our activities include stone-carving, textiles and painting."

The Elan Valley is a reserve which spans over six square kilometers and supplies the drinking water for Birmingham. In 2015, the Elan Valley Estate became the world’s first privately owned but publicly accessible International Dark Sky Park.

Dammed to provide the city of Birmingham with clean water after the industrial revolution, today the 72 square mile catchment is a haven for wildlife and a marvel to see, with five and a half dams on show.

The Elan Links: People, Nature and Water National Lottery Heritage funded project offers funded artist residencies and a prestigious Arts Council Wales funded fellowship.

Eluned Lewis, Elan Links Scheme manager said: “It’s sometimes hard to quantify the benefits of developing artist residency programmes. After a number of years, we are now seeing artists who have gained national recognition following time spent at Elan Valley which is great for the artists and for the location.

“The Elan Valley is a special place with a unique landscape, story and history. Elan Links is a Heritage Lottery funded scheme which aims to secure this heritage and boost the opportunities available in the Elan Valley for the future.”