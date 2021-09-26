Road users urged to stay safe when clocks go back one hour

Police give dark nights safety warning

With the clocks due to go back by one hour soon it will get darker much earlier and children, pedestrians and cyclists will become even more vulnerable as they are less visible to motorists.

British Summer time will end on October 31.

North Wales Police’ Roads Policing Unit's Sergeant Liam Morris said: “Now that the clocks will be going back and it’s getting darker earlier on, it’s more important than ever to make sure you can be seen when you’re out and about near roads. The longer periods of darkness in the mornings and evenings, as well as poorer weather conditions, mean the risks of being involved in road traffic collisions are heightened.

“Drivers should take extra care in the dark and during bad weather and be considerate to their own and other road users’ safety. Drivers should check their vehicle is safe to be on the road and is in working order, particularly in the changeable conditions that we can expect over the coming months. By slowing down if it's wet or foggy, and considering other motorists, pedestrians and cyclists drivers can make a real difference in helping to reduce road casualties. "

“Cyclists and motorcyclists also need to take responsibility and ensure they are visible by wearing fluorescent, bright and reflective clothing. We often see many road cyclists out and about wearing black coloured cycling gear which is not only inappropriate, but very dangerous. Cyclists are also reminded that they must have a working white front light and a red rear light on their bikes.

“Parents should also ensure their children can be seen, again by wearing fluorescent and reflective clothing whilst walking home from school.

He added: “This is all part of our commitment to improving road safety and prevent further tragedies on our roads and we are urging all road users to share in the collective responsibility to keep our roads safe.