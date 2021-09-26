Force chiefs mark National Police Memorial Day

Dyfed-Powys Police marks National Police Memorial Day

Dyfed-Powys Police interim Chief Constable Claire Parmenter joined a reduced audience of police colleagues, friends and family of fallen officers at Lincoln Cathedral(26).

The force’s lead chaplain Father Liam Bradley will also lead a tribute in prayer at Dyfed-Powys Police headquarters.

In her personal tribute T/CC Parmenter said: “Every day, police officers up and down the country demonstrate courage and dedication of duty running towards danger to protect others from harm.

“Dyfed-Powys Police will never forget those sons and daughters who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their communities.

“Their memory shall live on. May they rest in peace.”

The memorial service led by Canon David Wilbraham to commemorate those who have been killed or died on duty will be live streamed at 2pm and a highlights video will be released at 4pm.