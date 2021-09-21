Councillors to interview candidates for director of education role

Powys County Council

At a confidential full council meeting this Thursday, councillors will be given the chance to interview the candidates.

They will also decide whether or not to go ahead and appoint someone to the role - which comes with a £87,851 to £95,092 annual salary.

The council has been looking for new leadership in the education department for the last two years.

During that time the department, which is overseeing a radical reorganisation of schools in Powys, has been managed at an operational level by Lynette Lovell as interim head of education.

In late 2018 the director of education post was scrapped during a shake-up of senior management roles by acting chief executive Mohammed Mehmet.

The reorganisation saw senior management roles slimmed down from 24 to 16 in a bid to save £1 million. At the time this left director of education Ian Budd, and head of education Dr Alec Clark, to compete for one role.

Mr Budd left the authority in February 2019 to work for Warwickshire County Council while Dr Clark left in August 2019 to become director of education of St Elizabeth’s Centre in Hertfordshire.

In September 2019, there were further problems as education standards watchdog Estyn, published a critical report outlining several areas causing “significant concern.”