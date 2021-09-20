Chief fire officer in Wales announces his retirement

Chris Davies

Since joining South Glamorgan Fire and Rescue Service back in 1984, then moving to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service in 1996, Chris Davies has been extremely fortunate to have carved out a successful career in an area of work that he describes as "incredibly challenging, fulfilling and rewarding".

Having risen to the rank of head of community safety in South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Chris joined Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service in 2008 as corporate head of community risk reduction.

From there, and with thanks to a hugely dedicated team at every juncture, he progressed through the ranks to become chief fire officer in 2014.

Mr Davies said: “It has and continues to be a real honour and privilege to lead our fire and rescue service.

"With six months left in my role, I will continue to lead with the dedication and vigour I always have, ensuring that I conclude much of the good work that is taking place and end my tenure with the guarantee that our communities remain safe and our service effective and efficient.

“Making this decision was incredibly difficult and brings to end a long career that I am incredibly proud of.”

Councillor Elwyn Williams, chair of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “On behalf of the authority, I want to extend my thanks to chief fire officer Chris Davies for the contribution he has made to our service. During his tenure as chief fire officer, Chris has undertaken his role with the highest professionalism, delivering far reaching success to ensure the ongoing safety of the communities we serve.