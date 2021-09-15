New initiative to help children with additonal learning needs

Councillor Phyl Davies

The platform, which has been named Tyfu, will also allow the council to meet its statutory duties under the new Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act.

Tyfu will enable early year settings, schools and the council to create one-page profiles for pupils, upload universal learning provision plans and monitoring details.

It will also be used to create individual development plans for pupils with additional learning needs, make direct referrals into the council and create personal education plans for children looked after.

The platform is continually evolving to include new modules to help all children and young people.

The introduction of Tyfu will help the council to meet one of the strategic aims in its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys 2020-2030 – to Improve provision for learners with special education needs / additional learning needs – as well as meeting the Future of Special Educational Needs/ Additional Learning Needs in Powys strategy.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: “Tyfu will allow all settings, schools and the council to have a fully integrated platform to help meet the needs of all children and young people with additional learning needs.

“It ensures that the child or young person and their family is at the centre of the all the work that is being undertaken to support the needs of the child or young person. It allows a truly multi-agency approach to supporting those needs and sharing information.

“It will help us to achieve our vision to ensure that all children and young people in Powys, who have emerging needs or additional learning needs, are supported in the right place, at the right time, with the right services, to enable them to reach their full potential.”