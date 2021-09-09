School set to change over to all Welsh speaking

Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon, Trefeglwys.

The aim for Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon in Trefeglwys is to ensure all pupils attending the school become fully bilingual in Welsh and English, the council says.

It is currently a dual-stream school providing English-medium and Welsh-medium education for pupils aged four to 11.

The proposed change would be introduced on a phased basis, year-by-year, starting with Reception in September 2022. It would not affect those pupils already at the school – pupils currently accessing English-medium provision at the school would be able to continue to access this provision until they leave school.

Earlier this year, Cabinet gave the go-ahead for a statutory notice to be published formally proposing the change, which was published in June. During the statutory notice period, two objections were received.

On Tuesday, (September 14), Cabinet will receive and consider the objection report and will be asked to approve the proposal to make a regulated alteration to alter the medium of instruction at Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon from dual-stream to Welsh-medium on a phased basis, year-by-year, starting with Reception in September 2022.

Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor Rosemarie Harris, said: “Moving Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon along the language continuum will help us meet the aims and objectives within our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys.