Hywel's 950-mile bike ride is to honour the memory of his mum

Hywel Rogers of Church Stoke, Powys, is being driven to John O'Groats by his dad Ian on Friday morning (Sept 10) where he intends to cycle and wild camp all the way to Land's End.

"Elaine died of breast cancer in 2011 and it hit Hywel very hard," said Ian 63, before heading off on his 10 hour marathon dad-taxi ride north.

Hywel set himself a £2,000 target on his JustGiving page which has already been smashed to smithereens, so it has been raised to £3,000.

The money will be heading to the Lingen Davies cancer fund, specifically to provide new equipment such as comfortable reclining chairs for the chemotherapy unit at Shrewsbury Hospital, as patients can spend hours each day receiving treatment and need to be as comfortable as possible.

Sadly Elaine died at the age of 49, ten years ago after being hit by an aggressive form of the cancer.

Ian said he was amazed that his son would be attempting to ride 950 miles in 10 days with nothing more than pouches for snacks brought in little shops along the way.

"I think it is amazing of him," said Ian. "And if I was up to it I would ride with him along the way.

But he doesn't mind being on his own," Ian added.

"Being 10 years after Elaine died I think he thinks about it a lot, and takes himself away."

Ian, on his JustGiving page, says: "I’m sure we all know somebody who has been affected by this disease. Having lost my mum to cancer in 2011, I have seen what a difference programmes like this can make to people receiving treatment and hopefully we can all raise awareness and help to boost their funding, which has taken a drastic hit as a result of coronavirus.

"Any donations either big or small and spreading word about our ride will be greatly appreciated and you will be able to follow my progress through my Facebook / Instagram as I will be updating regularly as we go."