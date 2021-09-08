Wales breaks a September temperature record in hot spell

People enjoy the warm and sunny weather in Greenwich Park, south London, on what is set to be the hottest May Bank Holiday Monday since records began. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday May 7, 2018. See PA story WEATHER Hot. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire ..

The Met Office says that provisionally the minimum temperature recorded at Aberporth, near Cardigan on Tuesday (Sept 7) did not fall below 20.5 degrees Celsius.

Met Office experts are checking their equipment before making the number official but it looks set to be a clear record.

The previous record had been held by the north Wales beach resort of Rhyl since 1949 with just 18.9 degrees Celsius.

As the temperature did not fall below 20 degrees C the Met Office say that falls into the category of being a tropical night.

The hot weather continued to break records on Wednesday with Scotland breaking a daytime record that was set in 1906.