Warnings of delays throughout September as lorries transport huge wind farm sections

The abnormal loads are travelling through Llanymynech

Motorists are being warned of delays on the A483 and other routes as the parts are taken to a new wind farm near Crossgate, Llandrindod Wells.

The abnormal loads leave Wrexham between 9.30 and 10.30 from Monday-Friday and travel via the Chirk and Oswestry bypasses, through the villages of Pant and Llanymynech and onto Welshpool between 11am and noon.

They then go onto Newtown for around 12pm-1pm, before going on to the A470 to Rhayader betwen 1.45-2.45pm. From there they will travel on the A44 to arrive at the Hendy Wind Farm shortly afterwards.

Sergeant Matthew Thomas for Dyfed Powys police said drivers may want to avoid the route to prevent getting caught in delays.

"The rough times for each leg of the journey, are subject to multiple factors that could delay or change them," he said.

“The convoys are scheduled to be completed on Sept 28, however the there will be contingency days until October 1 in case the delivery schedule runs over.