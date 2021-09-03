Six Afghan families to be offered safe homes in Powys

Many Afghans have been fleeing the country after the Taliban takeover

Last month the county council said it would be offering three homes to families fleeing their country after helping British forces as part of the Home Office Afghan Resettlement and Assistance Programme.

The county, which has been successful in helping settle Syrian families fleeing the war-torn region, has now agreed to provide six following positive discussions with housing associations partners.

Cabinet member for housing Iain McIntosh said: “As the crisis continues to unfold in Afghanistan and, following on from the support and sanctuary our communities in Powys have offered refugees in the past, I am very pleased that we are now able to offer homes to six vulnerable Afghan families fleeing the country.

"I’d like to thank our housing association partners for helping to safely accommodate the extra families, who I am sure will be welcomed by Powys residents.”

Cabinet member for adult social care, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander added: “We have all been touched by the plight of those whose support for our armed forces meant that they could not safely remain in Taliban controlled Afghanistan.

"We are proud to welcome some of these people to Powys where we can support them as they recover from this acute crisis in their lives.”