Mid Wales mine wins international tourism award

Visitors explore the Corris mine

Corris Mine Explorers, located at Corris, near Machynlleth, is said to have stood out by continuously delighting its explorers. The award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

The attraction allows visitors to explore and discover the virtually untouched and disused workings of the old Braich Goch slate mine. The mine was worked from 1836 to 1870 when it was abandoned, the door creaked shut and everything was left in place.

Mark Waite, head mine guide at Corris Mine Explorers, said: “It is a huge honour to receive this Travellers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor. Not only does it recognise the quality of our explorers’ reviews, but it places Corris Mine Explorers in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide.

“This is a real achievement. We would like to thank everyone who took the time to write us a review following their trip. It really means a lot.”

Kanika Soni, TripAdvisor’s chief commercial officer, said: “Congratulations to all the winners . I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses.

“What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines and utilising technology to prioritize guest safety.

“Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”