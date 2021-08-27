Council departments in running for awards

Powys County Council Leader, Councillor Rosemarie Harris

Its Adult Services and Transformation and Communications teams have both been shortlisted in the Local Government Chronicle Awards 2021, in the Health and Social Care category.

They also face competition from 10 other councils or partnerships, from across Wales and England, and will find out on November 4 if they have been successful.

The council’s Adult Services team has been shortlisted for its work supporting people with learning disabilities to live well in a place of their choice. And its Transformation and Communications team has been shortlisted for its work on automated and interactive health and social care data reports, which has previously won a Local Area Research and Intelligence Association award.

The council’s Closer to Home programme supports adults with learning disabilities to move into their own homes and has resulted in significant capital investment in new accommodation, in partnership with others. It aims to bring those involved back to Powys, from residential placements outside of the county, so that they can be closer to their family and friends and live more independently.

The council has also worked with Digital Health and Care Wales to provide a better understanding of Covid-19 and some of the pressures it is putting on frontline services. The collaboration has resulted in several Microsoft Power BI reports being created, covering care homes, covid testing, out of hours GP calls, ambulance calls and hospital admissions that have helped decision-makers to understand demand across the county and target resources where they are most needed.