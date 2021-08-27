Calls for third dose vaccine for Wales

File photo dated 19/02/21 of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared. All 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid jab by August 23, under a new target set by the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has said offering young people the vaccine by this date will allow those teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity before returning to school in September. Issue date: Sunday August 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Vaccines. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Ms Gwenllian, who is also spokesperson for young people and children, has also called for an update on vaccine rollout in young people. The latest figures from Public Health Wales indicate that just over half of 16 and 17 year olds have received a first dose, and just 10 per cent have received a second dose.

The calls come following the latest Welsh Government review of COVID restrictions, where they are not expected to make any further changes.

Schools in Wales will reopen from 1 September.

Plaid Cymru’s Deputy Leader in the Senedd, Sian Gwenllian MS said,

“All through the pandemic we’ve highlighted the importance of good, clear communication from Welsh Government. Now, at a time when cases are again on the rise, its vitally important that Welsh Government is upfront about what the data is telling them - specifically on how the vaccination programme has impacted on the number of people requiring hospital treatment from COVID

“People are also keen to find out whether the government has made plans for a third vaccine dose – with talk that immunity may decrease over time, it’s important that government can reassure us that it has a plan should a third dose be required.