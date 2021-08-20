Powys – it's not a city but it could be City of Culture 2025

Hay Festival is one of Powys’ most successful events, attracting people from across the UK

The competition, which has provided a major boost for host cities in recent years, has been expanded to include regions and Powys is not passing up the opportunity as one of 20 hopeful applicants across the UK.

The bid, submitted by Powys County Council, puts it up against Wolverhampton, Newport in South Wales, and the region of Cornwall, among others.

Councillor Rosemarie Harris, the leader of Powys County Council, said the region had much to shout about, and would be well set to capitalise on the opportunities offered by the title.

She said: "We have a lot to offer and we already have a lot of major events, international events like the Royal Welsh Show, the Green Man Festival, the Hay Festival and the Machynlleth Comedy Festival, which are hugely popular.

"We have also got some great ideas for things we can do in the county and I think the people of Powys would really embrace the opportunity if we are successful."

She added: "We think there is a lot we can do. We know we will be up against some fairly stiff competition but we think we have come up with a very good application."

Councillor Harris said the title would also provide an opportunity to showcase the county to people across the UK.

She said: "There is such a lot of history and wonderful aspects of Powys that we can showcase in all our towns and villages. We have got mountains, lakes, everything, there is a great deal we can do.

"I think also because Powys is an amalgamation of three old shires not everyone understands what it is about so I think it would be a wonderful opportunity, if we were successful, to market Powys."

The benefits of City of Culture status can be seen with the current holder of the title – Coventry.

The city has already attracted more than £100 million so far in capital investment to support cultural projects, such as Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Coventry Cathedral and Belgrade Theatre, among many others.

The Government's Department of Culture Media and Sport said the competition uses culture as a catalyst for bringing people and an economic boost to areas outside London – as well as putting new parts of the UK on the cultural map internationally.

Entrants have been tasked with proving that they can put culture at the heart of their plans to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The winner, which will be announced next year, will take on the baton from Coventry as the 2021 UK City of Culture and be at the centre of the UK’s cultural spotlight in 2025.

Throughout the history of this competition the winning cities have benefited from financial support to ensure the programme’s success and lasting legacy.

Coventry has received more than £15.5 million from the Government to directly support its year as UK City of Culture.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “This record number of applications from all four corners of the country is testament to the huge success of City of Culture in generating investment, creating jobs and boosting local pride.

“This prestigious prize creates a fantastic opportunity for towns and cities to build back better from the pandemic and I wish all bidders the very best of luck.”

Sir Phil Redmond, Chair of the City of Culture Expert Advisory Panel, said: “From Derry-Londonderry to Hull and Coventry it has been a difficult and rewarding challenge to select the next UK City of Culture, and the list of potential candidates for 2025 indicates that life in the immediate future is going to be even more challenging.

“The three previous title holders have demonstrated the transformative and catalytic effect culture can bring about, even within places that have been ultimately unsuccessful but have gone on to develop collaborative and sustainable partnerships.