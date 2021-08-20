Pop-up campsites putting pressure on tourism infrastructure

Andrew Campbell

Although 56-day pop-up campsites are permitted under the Welsh Government’s relaxation of the General Permitted Development Order, the growth of new sites in some destinations has been pronounced, placing additional pressures on natural and built resources the alliance says.

Andrew Campbell, chair of the WTA, which represents all sectors of tourism industry in Wales, said: “Our call for a national register has been made to help manage the unprecedented demand of visitors to many parts of Wales. At the moment, we have little idea of the number of new sites that have emerged or the number of visitors that are staying in destinations.

“Such information would help plan and manage resources more effectively. Put simply, what you cannot measure, you cannot manage. Sustainable development is crucial for the success of this industry and key to that is the protection of communities, culture and landscape.”

Unlike licensed sites, which require formal planning permission and adherence to statutory requirements, developments under the 28/56 Day Rule are not restricted to limits on visitor numbers.

Dorothy Panton, managing director of Caerfai Bay Caravan and Tent Park, St Davids, said: “It has been an incredibly busy season and there can be no doubt that high visitor numbers in the area have been swelled by the increase in unlicensed enterprises operating under the 56 day rule.

“This has resulted in several notable impacts including lower than usual water pressure triggering the need to replenish the St Davids Glasfryn Reservoir by water tankers.”