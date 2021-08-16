Tractor run sees vehicles tackle three peaks

One of the tractors in the countryside

The tractors and their owners assembled at Llanddewi Village Hall for the annual Llanddewi charity tractor run to be welcomed by Barry Bevan.

This year the chosen charities to benefit from the tractor run were the Bracken Trust and Friends of Dolau School from their tour of the lanes and farm tracks around the communities of Llanddewi, Heartsease, Llanbister and Castle Vale before returning to Llanddewi.

The procession of tractors left the village hall embarking on the Three Peaks run devised by route plotter Denis Davies. Within a few hundred yards the tractors turned right, taking the farm track over the Gaer, the first peak, skirting the hill fort to the edge of Maelienydd common to pick up the road to head down to Llanbister.