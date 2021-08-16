Tractor run sees vehicles tackle three peaks

An annual tractor run saw tractors of all makes set off to tackle three tough hills in mid Wales at the weekend.

One of the tractors in the countryside
The tractors and their owners assembled at Llanddewi Village Hall for the annual Llanddewi charity tractor run to be welcomed by Barry Bevan.

This year the chosen charities to benefit from the tractor run were the Bracken Trust and Friends of Dolau School from their tour of the lanes and farm tracks around the communities of Llanddewi, Heartsease, Llanbister and Castle Vale before returning to Llanddewi.

The procession of tractors left the village hall embarking on the Three Peaks run devised by route plotter Denis Davies. Within a few hundred yards the tractors turned right, taking the farm track over the Gaer, the first peak, skirting the hill fort to the edge of Maelienydd common to pick up the road to head down to Llanbister.

Here the tractor did a short stretch of main road before turning up Castle Vale. Turning for the Bwlch, the convoy took the farm track over the second peak of Ysgwd Ffordd, pausing to take in views of the Ithon Valley before descending to the Farm. After another short stretch of main road, the tractors turned for Cwmclyd to climb Buddurge Hill, the final peak, where the drivers had views westward towards Abbey Cwm-hir before turning back towards Llanddewi and the Ithon Valley, descending through Buddurge farmyard to pick up the country lane to cross the main road back to the village hall.

