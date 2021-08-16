Adult social care is facing huge pressures council warns

Despite the easing of Coronavirus restrictions in Wales, the pandemic and its after-effects continue to have a major impact on the ability of Powys County Council and its partners to deliver vital adult social care services to those who need them.

Demand for social care services has reached unprecedented levels with referrals significantly higher compared to previous years, in some instances, more than tripled.

Ali Bulman, the council’s director of Social Services, said: "As we continue to face these huge pressures, we will prioritise vital adults social care services to those who need them the most. It is important that people consider self-help options first before they contact us but if this is not suitable and adults are struggling, then please get in touch with us immediately.

If you or someone you know needs practical help with daily living, visit powys.gov.uk/article/1536/Practical-Help-with-daily-living to search for organisations that can help support you.

AskSARA is an online self-help guide providing expert advice and information on products and equipment for older and disabled adults. Answer some questions about yourself and your environment and you'll receive a free personalised report, providing clear, tailored advice written by experts on ways to help with your daily activities.