Rider rescued by mountain rescue volunteers

Mountain rescue volunteers rescued an injured motorcyclist in the hills near Aberystwyth.

Mountain rescuers with the injured motorcyclist
Call-handlers from Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team received a report on Saturday lunchtime from a neighbouring mountain rescue team at Brecon of an injured motorcyclist at Penrhyn Coch, near Aberystwyth.

The male in his 60s had sustained suspected chest and shoulder injuries following a crash whilst off-road riding.

With Dyfed Powys Police Officers already on scene, Team members deployed to the incident, and the arrival on-scene of the first team volunteers coincided that of the Welsh Ambulance Service. The casualty was assessed and treated by attending paramedics, and team members then assisted with a stretcher carry to a waiting ambulance at the nearby road. The casualty was transported to hospital for further assessment and treatment.

