Challenging year for police force

By Sue AustinMid Wales

Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn, has set out the successes of the past 12 months in his annual report.

Incoming Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis with Police & Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn

He said it looked back at how the office changed its day-to-day operations during the pandemic, and how the statutory functions of a Police and Crime Commissioner continued to be discharged during a challenging year.

The Annual Report has been published electronically on the Commissioner’s website dyfedpowys-pcc.org.uk/media/10875/pccs-2020-2021- annual-report.pdf, and hard copies are also available to the public via the Commissioner’s Office.

He said the most notable successes and moments of the year included: Continued delivery of services to help prevent crime, support the ulnerable and tackle community issues; ecuring essential additional funding for local organisations supporting ictims of domestic and sexual violence throughout the pandemic; ecuring funding from the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund to tackle crime in two of the Force’s most deprived areas; he success of the new community funding programme - Participatory budgeting across the Dyfed-Powys area; Effectively adopting a digital approach to public engagement; Digitally hosting the Commissioner’s annual St David’s Conference, with a

focus on victims; and continuing to give young people and victims a voice through the work of theYouth Engagement Forum and the Dyfed-Powys Victim Engagement Forum.

Mr Llywelyn said: “I now look forward to restarting my face-to-face engagement with our communities, and working with the new Chief Constable, Richard Lewis on the development of a new Police and Crime Plan that meets the needs and expectations of our communities here in the Dyfed-Powys area."

