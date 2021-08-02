Challenging year for police force

Incoming Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis with Police & Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn

He said it looked back at how the office changed its day-to-day operations during the pandemic, and how the statutory functions of a Police and Crime Commissioner continued to be discharged during a challenging year.

The Annual Report has been published electronically on the Commissioner’s website dyfedpowys-pcc.org.uk/media/10875/pccs-2020-2021- annual-report.pdf, and hard copies are also available to the public via the Commissioner’s Office.

He said the most notable successes and moments of the year included: Continued delivery of services to help prevent crime, support the ulnerable and tackle community issues; ecuring essential additional funding for local organisations supporting ictims of domestic and sexual violence throughout the pandemic; ecuring funding from the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund to tackle crime in two of the Force’s most deprived areas; he success of the new community funding programme - Participatory budgeting across the Dyfed-Powys area; Effectively adopting a digital approach to public engagement; Digitally hosting the Commissioner’s annual St David’s Conference, with a

focus on victims; and continuing to give young people and victims a voice through the work of theYouth Engagement Forum and the Dyfed-Powys Victim Engagement Forum.