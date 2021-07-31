Walk across Wales, virutally for Marie Curie charity

Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training’s marketing manager and Reece Thomas who designed the medal

The company is donating medals for all participants and has signed up a team of 21 staff members to take on the 60 Days Across the Cambrian Way fundraising challenge organised by Cambrian Training Company.

Individuals, families, businesses, organisations and sports clubs are being urged to cover the 291-mile distance of the Cambrian Way Path virtually in the 60 days of August and September.

Everyone who registers at cambriantraining.com/wp/en/60-days-across-the-cambrian-way-in-support-of-marie-curie/ can take on the challenge alone or by splitting the distance as a team or with family and friends.

Registration costs £15 and includes a T-shirt sponsored by Constructiv Clothing Ltd, a Newtown-based branded clothing and sportswear supplier.

Participants can either secure sponsorship and record the miles they walk on a tracking sheet or donate to a fundraising page justgiving.com/fundraising/cambriantraining .

Cambrian Training Company had originally planned to involve staff and the apprentices and business they work with. Now the fundraising venture has grown to include everyone who would like to participate to boost their health and mental wellbeing, whilst supporting a much loved charity.

Ian Jones, WPG Ltd’s managing director, said: “When Cambrian Training approached us asking for support for the charity walk, we were pleased to be able to provide medals, unique to the event. Kelly Griffiths, our account manager, drummed up entrants at work while Reece Thomas worked on the medal design, featuring the Marie Curie daffodil emblem, which is so well known."