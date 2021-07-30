Dyfed-Powys police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

Pc Simon England first appeared before an independent panel in April 2019 following reports of inappropriate sexual behaviour and comments towards colleagues and indirectly to members of the public.

Following a judicial review relating to that hearing he appeared before another panel led by legally qualified chairperson Mrs Sally Olsen.

The conduct included inappropriate touching of colleagues with sexual intent, inappropriate comments and talk of actions he wished to engage in with members of the public he had seen.

Pc England fully admitted the allegations in entirety and accepted that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct. However, he did not believe that his conduct justified his dismissal from the force.

But the panel found that the behaviour in question amounted to serious breaches of the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct. He was dismissed with immediate effect.

Dyfed-Powys Police Temporary Chief Constable Claire Parmenter said: “The force quite rightly expects the highest standards of professional behaviour from its officers and staff, as do the communities we serve and protect.

“The force cannot and will not tolerate behaviour of this kind. We will always take action to protect our officers, staff and without question the public.

“It is vital that we maintain public confidence in the force, and public confidence cannot be upheld by allowing individuals who behave in such a way to remain in the organisation.