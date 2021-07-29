Visit to mid Wales by Tory party co-chairman

By Sue Austin

The UK Government Cabinet Member and Conservative Party Co-Chairman Amanda Milling MP has visited Montgomeryshire to look and training and skills in the region.

Amanda Milling MP with Vicky & Arwyn Watkins of Cambrian Training Company, Craig Williams MP, Russell George MS, and Glyn Davies, Chairman of the Welsh Conservatives.
She and Craig Williams, Montgomeryshire MP, visited the Chartists 1770 restaurant based at the Trewythen Hotel in Llanidloes.

Cambrian Training Company, opened the restaurant creating 16 full-time and part-time jobs, including six apprenticeships. Ms Milling and Mr Williams met with staff and apprentices, as well as Cambrian Training Company CEO Arwyn Watkins.

“Amanda’s visit was focussed on training and skills within Mid Wales, and she met with staff and apprentices at Trewythen. We also had a good discussion with CEO Arwyn Watkins regarding the UK Government’s Kick Start programme, alongside opportunities for apprentices working towards Foundation Apprenticeships and Apprenticeships in licensed hospitality, food production, cookery and cleaning supervision skills, all of which are delivered by Cambrian Training at the Hotel," the mid Wales MP said.

Ms Milling MP, said: “It’s training schemes like this and the work that Cambrian Training do that play a key part in this Conservative government’s mission to level up our whole country."

