Day care centres won't open until next year

It had been hoped they could re-open in August with Wales expected to move to Covid alert level zero on August 7.

Head of adult services, Michael Gray, said there was a the lack of staff to run the centres safely.

“Due to staffing vacancies, deployment of staff to business-critical roles, staff ill health and staff shielding, it is not possible to safely resource both in terms of premises and transport these settings at pre-pandemic capacity levels.

“There are 32 staff in substantive day centre/service posts who remain redeployed to business-critical activities.

The centres have been closed since March 2020 when the first coronavirus lockdown was announced, and Powys County Council went into emergency business continuity mode.

At the time 154 people attended Powys Day Centres for Older People, with 33 staff, while Powys Day Services for people with disabilities was attended by 124 people attended and had 70 staff.