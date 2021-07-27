Grants available for tenants

Cllr Iain McIntosh

The Tenancy Hardship Grant is a Welsh Government funding scheme which is intended to reduce homelessness by helping tenants in the private rented sector to pay their overdue rent.

Powys County Council will be processing the applications and making the payments.

The scheme does not currently include council housing, so tenants must be paying full market rent to a private landlord or a housing association to qualify for the grant, have built up at least eight weeks' worth of rent arrears between March 2020 and June 2021, and the financial hardship must be a consequence of the pandemic.

The grant will be paid directly to the landlord or agent to which the rent is owed.

Anyone in receipt of the Tenancy Saver Loan will be contacted by their credit union soon and arrangements can be made to convert the loan into a grant.

Councillor Iain McIntosh, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Many households have seen their utility and food bills surge during the pandemic as a result of people spending more time at home.

“At the same time, many have had their income reduced as another consequence of Covid. This harsh reality is leaving many Powys tenants struggling to make ends meet and unable to keep on top of their rent."