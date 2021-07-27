Degree apprentice sees his idea put into practice

Martyn Price

Martyn Price, 27, is undertaking his Degree Apprenticeship in Cyber Security at Glyndwr while working for RFIDdirect Ltd, a provider of radio-frequency identification technology. He has been working on RFIDdirect’s a10door© product,

a registration system for maintaining records of staff, customers and visitors, compliant with controlling the spread of COVID-19 through track and trace.

It also has a HR function useful in tracking and managing staff working patterns/hours, the development of which Martyn has been working on around his lectures at the university.

Martyn said: “I was attracted to the course when saw a tweet put out by the university talking about the degree apprenticeships.

“The product was developed in the first lockdown, when there was a lot of foot-dragging with the first Track and Trace programme.

“The whole idea was to put together something really quick and basic for businesses that would just work.

“It was originally designed as part of a Covid-response, and it’s turned into something that now sits between pen and paper for tracking at workplaces and business, and a door access system where you can see who is coming in and out of the business.”

Laura Gough, Head of Enterprise at Wrexham Glyndwr University, added: “It’s fantastic to see how the framework of a Degree Apprenticeship allows students to not only gain a degree while working, but also enables the creation of new innovative ideas and approaches.”