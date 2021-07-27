Children rescued from rocks above waterfall

Children had to be rescued from rocks at a waterfall after getting stuck at the beauty spot near the Shropshire/mid Wales border.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Brecon Mountain Rescue volunteers, supported by firefighters from Shropshire and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services, were called to the Water-Break-Its-Neck Waterfall in in New Radnor, near Presteigne, shortly after 1pm on Monday.

The team reached the two children and brought them down safely during the four-hour rescue operation at the beauty spot.

Fire crews from Presteigne and Pontardawe, along with the specialist rope rescue teams, went to the scene along with ambulance and police teams.

