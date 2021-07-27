Children rescued from rocks above waterfall

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Brecon Mountain Rescue volunteers, supported by firefighters from Shropshire and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services, were called to the Water-Break-Its-Neck Waterfall in in New Radnor, near Presteigne, shortly after 1pm on Monday.

The team reached the two children and brought them down safely during the four-hour rescue operation at the beauty spot.