Giving runs in your blood campaign is launched

Runners are urged to sign up for blood donation

Through the "Giving Runs in Your Blood" campaign, runners are being urged to support blood donation as part of their training programme and make a lifesaving difference to patients in need.

Blood, platelets and bone marrow donation will be promoted at a host of events, including Run 4 Wales’ road running races and Welsh Athletics' upcoming national championships.

Alan Prosser, Director at the Welsh Blood Service said: "Blood donations play a vital role in saving lives each day, with donations supporting a range of treatments from helping accident victims or patients with blood cancers to helping mothers and newborn babies during childbirth.

"With well over 100 running clubs and 13,000 active members in Wales, it is hoped sign-ups from the running community will help the Welsh Blood Service meet the 350 blood donations it needs to collect every day to supply hospitals across the country."

To coincide with the campaign runners can visit the Welsh Blood Service website to find a range of heart-shaped running routes spread across several Welsh cities and towns or create their very own routes to share.

"We're thrilled to be working with Welsh Athletics and Run 4 Wales. They say you never regret going for a run and we know the same goes for

giving blood which is why together, we hope to inspire runners across the country into becoming donors - helping us reach a new audience of potential lifesavers."

James Williams, Chief Executive of Welsh Athletics, said: "Welsh Athletics is delighted to become a community partner of the Welsh Blood Service and I'm sure our many clubs, running groups, and their members across Wales will be keen to support their vital work. As the largest participation sport in Wales, wecan play our part in ensuring that more people sign up to make donations of lifesaving blood, platelet and bone marrow donations."