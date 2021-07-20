Family fun at RSPB reserves

Family fun on one of the reserves

At RSPB Ynys-hir visitors can pic up a challenge sheet every day until the end of August and explore the wildlife. The cost of the trail, suitable for children between four and 12 is £3.50.

Llinos Jones Parry, visitor experience manager, said: "From pond dipping, to bug safaris, wildlife surveys, getting to know our amazing moths, and so much more – there’s something to help the whole family spend precious time together, reconnect with nature, and make happy memories outdoors once more.

“We’re really excited to welcome families back to our nature reserves for a summer of fun, nature-themed activities, after a really challenging year for everyone."

"Our nature reserve shops have a range of nature-themed goodies available for the family to take home and remember their big wild summer day out. Give nature a home in your own home with our bug hotels, nest boxes, bird feeder, and butterfly wildflower seeds. Or treat the family to some optics, a bug ID kit, or wildlife book so you can continue to explore the nature on your own doorstep.