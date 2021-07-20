Family fun at RSPB reserves

The RSPB Cymru nature reserves are inviting families to enjoy a big wild summer this year. Throughout the summer months our nature reserves will host a series of fun, nature-themed activities to help families come together and discover nature at their local RSPB reserve.

Family fun on one of the reserves
At RSPB Ynys-hir visitors can pic up a challenge sheet every day until the end of August and explore the wildlife. The cost of the trail, suitable for children between four and 12 is £3.50.

Llinos Jones Parry, visitor experience manager, said: "From pond dipping, to bug safaris, wildlife surveys, getting to know our amazing moths, and so much more – there’s something to help the whole family spend precious time together, reconnect with nature, and make happy memories outdoors once more.

“We’re really excited to welcome families back to our nature reserves for a summer of fun, nature-themed activities, after a really challenging year for everyone."

"Our nature reserve shops have a range of nature-themed goodies available for the family to take home and remember their big wild summer day out. Give nature a home in your own home with our bug hotels, nest boxes, bird feeder, and butterfly wildflower seeds. Or treat the family to some optics, a bug ID kit, or wildlife book so you can continue to explore the nature on your own doorstep.

"Our on-site cafés have a range of hot and cold food and drinks available to satisfy the whole family’s appetite. Visitors can pick up a tasty picnic or look out for a Big Wild Summer meal deal which will keep you going for the rest of your visit."

