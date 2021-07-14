Combining reading and the great outdoors

Councillor Rachel Powell

The Reading Agency have partnered with the World Wildlife Foundfor a nature-themed challenge for four to 11 year olds, featuring books and plenty of ideas on how to take care of our environment.

Powys Libraries have a variety of books available for the challenge, in English and Welsh, including picture books, quick reads, story books, non-fiction books and comic books.

Once signed up to the challenge, each child will receive a free collector's folder and once they have read their 6 books will receive their stickers to complete the folder.

Those getting involved should sign up online at wildworldheroes.org.uk and choose six books to read from their own books at home or e-books/e-audio books from Powys Library’s Borrowbox site - library.bolindadigital.com/powys

They can also visit their local library or order books through the library’s order and collect service en.powys.gov.uk/orderandcollectbooks or phone 01874 612394. Book bags can be collected from Order & Collect libraries across Powys, and there are also community drop off points in other areas.

Powys County Councillor Rachel Powell, Portfolio holder for Young People, Culture and Leisure, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to get children and young people interested in reading for pleasure and keeping reading skills on track over the school holidays.

“This year’s theme encourages conversations about climate change and tackling real-world environmental issues, from plastic pollution and deforestation to wildlife decline and nature loss.