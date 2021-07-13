Stroke victims get the chance to get back on the greens

Golfers on the course

With funding from Wales Golf, the Stroke Association are inviting stroke survivors to a series of six sessions with an instructor at Lakeside Golf Club in Garthmyl.

Sharon Sinclair, the Mid Wales Volunteering and Community Officer for the Stroke Association’s Community Steps Programme, said: “It is a great opportunity for those who have had a stroke to try something new or return to a game if they’ve lost some confidence since having a stroke. It’s also a great opportunity to get some exercise in the fresh air and meet like minded people.

" After a person has had a stroke, it is really important to keep the body moving with gentle exercise such as walking.

“We often find that some people recovering from a recent stroke are a little anxious and may have worries about whether they can hold the club, hit the ball or even walk or stand for an hour. But it’s very gentle and we have an instructor on hand who can help with everything.”

There are still a few places available on the hour-long sessions. They take place on a Saturday morning and start on July 17 at 11am.

If you would like to get involved, contact Sharon Sinclair on 07703 319646.

Sports coach Steve Cox from near Staylittle had 13 mini strokes four years ago.

“I couldn’t walk, read or write afterwards but my sports background helped me recover. I wasn’t prepared to give up and it wasn’t going to beat me. Physical exercise has massively helped my recovery. I walk more slowly now and I do a lot of kayaking because it’s important to keep going.”

Michelle Price, Consultant Therapist for Stroke and Neurorehabilitation at Powys Teaching Health Board, said it was important for those who had had a stroke to be able to take part in exercise and physical activity.

" It can help boost recovery, confidence and wellbeing. It can also help you stay healthy after a stroke and reduce the risk of a further stroke.”

The Welsh Government’s Help Us Help You campaign is shining a light on how people can lead a healthier lifestyle. By making a number of lifestyle choices such as eating well, being active and protecting mental wellbeing, it says people are we more likely to live longer and less likely to develop serious illnesses and health conditions.