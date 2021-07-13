Sculpteen workshops for teenage artists

Teenagers put up a sculpture

Teenagers interested in Art and Sculpture can be part of Sculpteen 21 can learn from professional sculptors and collaborate to create an artwork inspired by the legacy of Robert Owen, who was an important social reformer and industrialist born in Newtown, the founder of the Co-operative movement.

Thanks to the Arts Council of Wales, a series of day workshops will run at the Mid Wales Arts Centre, Maesmawr, Caersws, every Wednesday and Thursday 10-4, throughout August. Young people can sign up for any or all sessions, and they are free.

Those attending will learn new skills and approaches to sculpture working with members of Sculpture Cymru, the National Association of Sculptors in Wales. They will have the chance to explore their ideas under expert guidance, gaining practical experience and theoretical Knowledge.