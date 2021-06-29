Moves to tackle child exploitation

Councillor Rachel Powell

It aims to safeguard children by creating communities that are harsher for perpetrators and provide non-blaming and safer environments for young people.

Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Councillor Rachel Powell said: “This multi-agency Child Exploitation Strategy sets out our priorities and commitment to prevent and tackle child exploitation.

“This form of abuse can have a serious impact on children and young people, their families and communities. We are working together with children and young people, families, communities and partner agencies to support children to develop and thrive throughout their childhood and into adulthood.

“Our vision is to create a centre of excellence within Powys by ensuring strong leadership and multi-agency collaboration. Early intervention and prevention, protection and trauma informed support will place the child at the heart of their care and support needs whilst providing a targeted response to disruption and the prosecution of offenders.

“Any child can be a victim of exploitation and no child is ever responsible for the abuse. Safeguarding is everyone’s business.”

The strategy has been developed by the Multi Agency Child Exploitation Board which includes Powys Teaching Health Board, Dyfed Powys Police and Powys County Council’s Children’s and Education services.

Four specialist Child Exploitation Intervention Workers recruited to promote strength-based relationships.

For advice or guidance on child exploitation you can email: child.exploitation@powys.gov.uk

Specific concerns about a child or young person must be made through a referral to CSFrontDoor@powys.gov.uk