Mid Wales to benefit from better broadband

MP Craig Williams..

The £1 one billion Shared Rural Network programme between the UK Government and the UK’s four mobile network operators will see 4G coverage boosted to 95 per cent across Wales, with Montgomeryshire and Mid Wales set to be the biggest benefactors.

Figures released by the programme forecast that the Mid & West Wales region’s 4G coverage will be boosted to 78 per cent, up from 51 per cent last year. Coverage will also increase from 86 per cent to 97 per cent via at least one mobile operator.

It also means that 234,000 rural Welsh properties stuck with slow broadband speeds will be in scope for gigabit upgrades under the Government’s £5billion Project Gigabit scheme. This will prioritise areas which currently have slow connections, and which would otherwise have been left behind in broadband companies’ rollout plans. The UK Government will set out the timeline for delivery of these connections once it has agreed the procurement process with the Welsh Government.

Welcoming the announcement, Craig Williams MP said: “The Government’s Shared Rural Network programme is fantastic news for Montgomeryshire and Mid Wales, and is a major step forwarding in eradicating mobile not-spots within the region once and for all.

“I am extremely pleased that the UK Government is so committed to levelling up the digital playing field across every part of Wales, no matter how rural or isolated. These plans will ensure that many more of us across Montgomeryshire can look forward to sweeping coverage of fast and reliable 4G within our homes and when out and about, and a next-generation gigabit broadband connection when at home or at work.