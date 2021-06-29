Making it easier to report buying items underage

Trading Standards Wales and the charity Crimestoppers have joined forces to provide a service that enables members of the public to provide valuable information.

Aged restricted products include: alcohol; tobacco products including cigarettes, tobacco, cigarette papers and cigars; E-cigarettes; fireworks; knives, knife blades, open edged razor blades and axes; glue, aerosols, domestic cleaning fluids, dry cleaning fluids, paint strippers and thinners.

Helen Picton, Chair of Trading Standards Wales, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Crimestoppers and giving members of the public a way to report these crimes anonymously.

“Aged restricted products have a minimum age of purchase as they are considered to be harmful to children and teenagers.

“Not only is the sale of these products a crime, but they also harm the welfare of our children and disrupts communities.”