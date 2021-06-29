Making it easier to report buying items underage

Residents and businesses in Mid Wales and across the Shropshire border who think that someone has purchased or sold age restricted products to an underage person can now report is anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Trading Standards Wales and the charity Crimestoppers have joined forces to provide a service that enables members of the public to provide valuable information.

Aged restricted products include: alcohol; tobacco products including cigarettes, tobacco, cigarette papers and cigars; E-cigarettes; fireworks; knives, knife blades, open edged razor blades and axes; glue, aerosols, domestic cleaning fluids, dry cleaning fluids, paint strippers and thinners.

Helen Picton, Chair of Trading Standards Wales, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Crimestoppers and giving members of the public a way to report these crimes anonymously.

“Aged restricted products have a minimum age of purchase as they are considered to be harmful to children and teenagers.

“Not only is the sale of these products a crime, but they also harm the welfare of our children and disrupts communities.”

"If you think that someone has purchased or sold age restricted products to an underaged person then report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org and tell them what you know. Your information can help keep communities across Wales safe."

Sue Austin

