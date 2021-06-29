Free laptop for Powys sixthformers

Powys County Council

New Year 12 learners qualify for a free laptop to support with their face to face and online Post 16 lessons after choosing to study at a Powys Sixth Form.

Learners can apply by visiting powyslearningpathways.wales/free-laptop and have only until Friday to submit their application.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: “Those students who will be studying at a Powys Sixth Form after the summer holidays qualify for a free laptop which they will be able to use during their time in sixth form.

“The 14” laptop is modern and fast and ready to turn on when learners need it. It will be their laptop for the whole time that learners are studying at sixth form – they can take it home or leave it in school.

“Learners will also be able to access all their digital learning resources.