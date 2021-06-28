Powys County Council and Kier to sever links

Powys County Council Leader, Cllr Rosemarie Harris.

Following a comprehensive review of the company, the County Council and Kier are set to end the service at the end of the current five-year contract in July 2022.

Powys County Council Leader, Councillor Rosemarie Harris said: “Heart of Wales Property Services was established in 2017 to provide a wide range of services, including housing and building maintenance, as well as a consultancy service for new projects, employing nearly 150 staff.

“Following a detailed review of the company, it has been agreed by both parties that a break clause in the contract will be implemented and all staff and services provided will be transferred back to the council.

“Some initial investment will be required to make the change, but we are confident it will provide long-term improvements which continue to support the local economy. We are grateful to Kier for their support and look forward to a seamless transfer.”

Mark Whittaker, Managing Director of Kier Places, said: “We are proud to have served the Powys community over the past four years, providing essential housing and building maintenance services as well as supporting residents in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.