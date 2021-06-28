Full steam ahead for model railway exhibition

Organiser Bill Newton said there will be a variety of layouts in different scales in the hall at Y Plas, Machynlleth. The largest will feature 16mm scale live steam locomotives derives its inspiration from the world famous Darjeeling – Himalaya Railway.

At the other end of the narrow gauge modelling scales, there will be two 009 layouts, one of which occupies a minimal space of four square feet. Another visitor is a GWR layout in the ever popular OO scale which is designed to fit onto a window sill.

Two other OO layouts, one steam era and one featuring diesel locos, are due to appear whilst O gauge will be present with a layout representing the former LNWR/LMS lines in North Wales.

Another part of the North and Mid Wales railway scene will be represented by a layout including a slate mine, and a further one depicting a North German scene.

Visitors of an older vintage will have toy shop window memories stirred by a Triang TT layout featuring the model range which was in the catalogues between 1957 and 1964.

There is a further TT layout due to appear which will also feature vintage equipment from the Margate factory. As another nod to nostalgia, there will be a static display of 50 model lawnmowers.

Trade stands will include a new one from Corris Railway Society which will sell a variety of second hand goods, some earmarked for specific projects in the revival of the oldest narrow gauge railway in Mid Wales.