Full steam ahead for model railway exhibition

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Holidaymakers and railway enthusiasts will be able to enjoy Corris Railway Society’s Model Railway Exhibition when it opens in Machynlleth on August 28 and 29, the Bank Holiday weekend.

Organiser Bill Newton said there will be a variety of layouts in different scales in the hall at Y Plas, Machynlleth. The largest will feature 16mm scale live steam locomotives derives its inspiration from the world famous Darjeeling – Himalaya Railway.

At the other end of the narrow gauge modelling scales, there will be two 009 layouts, one of which occupies a minimal space of four square feet. Another visitor is a GWR layout in the ever popular OO scale which is designed to fit onto a window sill.

Two other OO layouts, one steam era and one featuring diesel locos, are due to appear whilst O gauge will be present with a layout representing the former LNWR/LMS lines in North Wales.

Another part of the North and Mid Wales railway scene will be represented by a layout including a slate mine, and a further one depicting a North German scene.

Visitors of an older vintage will have toy shop window memories stirred by a Triang TT layout featuring the model range which was in the catalogues between 1957 and 1964.

There is a further TT layout due to appear which will also feature vintage equipment from the Margate factory. As another nod to nostalgia, there will be a static display of 50 model lawnmowers.

Trade stands will include a new one from Corris Railway Society which will sell a variety of second hand goods, some earmarked for specific projects in the revival of the oldest narrow gauge railway in Mid Wales.

Admission costs £4 for adults, £3.50 for seniors £2 for children and £10 for a family (two adults and two children).

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News