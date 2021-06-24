Armed forces officer for Powys

Powys County Council Leader Councillor Rosemarie Harris.

Andy Jones, an ex-serviceman who served with the Welsh Guards, is one of eight Armed Forces Liaison Officers in Wales who help support the implementation of the Armed Forces Covenant and support members of the Armed Forces community.

Ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, (June 26), Powys County Council Leader, Councillor Rosemarie Harris, has expressed her sincere thanks to the nation's servicemen and women.

Councillor Harris, who is also Powys’ Armed Forces Champion and was speaking on behalf of the Covenant Regional Partnership Powys, said: “I would like to take this opportunity on Armed Forces Day on June 26, 2020, to recognise and give sincere thanks and support to the British Armed Forces.

“The Armed Forces have been there during these unprecedented times both nationally and here in Powys. Armed Forces Day is usually marked by events across the UK, unfortunately these will be affected again this year.”