Protecting wildlife and green spaces is the aim of Transport for Wales

Planting at Chirk Railway Station

Transport for Wales says that by 2024 it wants net loss of biodiversity through its work and, where possible, a biodiversity net gain.

The Biodiversity Action Plan sets out the principles Transport for Wales will embrace to ensure the organisation protects, enhances and champions wildlife, biodiversity and our ecosystems throughout its work.

James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive, said: “We are absolutely committed to fulfilling our duties in protecting, enhancing and championing our biodiversity and ecosystems throughout our operations and enable the public and future generations to enjoy the beauty of the Wales."

Ecologist Laura Jones said: “Our transport networks in Wales and the Borders have an essential role to play in protecting and enhancing our natural environment. Our commitment is to halt species decline, habitat degradation and protect our biodiversity and ecosystems throughout our operations.

“Our aspiration is - and always will be - that sustainable transport can positively contribute to the protection and enhancement of our wildlife.”

Transport for Wales was recently awarded £100,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature scheme to enhance local biodiversity at and near railway stations.

Woodland is being created and the organisation will introduce green features at 22 stations and in five community areas near stations. Features will include green walls, green roofs, planters, hanging baskets, native trees and water butts. Bird houses, bat boxes, bug hotels, hedgehog houses and ladybird houses will also be introduced where appropriate to boost local biodiversity.